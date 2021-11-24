Who is ex-wife of Jhon Cena: Elizabeth Huberdeau

Elizabeth Huberdeau was the ex-wife of John Cena, a famous WWE wrestler. Elizabeth Huberdeau and Jhon Cena started dating each other during their teenage and stayed united until they married. The couple was engaged together from 2009 to 2012. The couple was admired by many. Elizabeth was constantly in the story of the media and recognized worldwide after being in a relationship with Jhon Cena.

Huberdeau was born on 29th November 1979 in West Newbury. She completed her education in her home state. She met Jhon Cena either at Central Catholic High School in Lawrence or the Cushing Academy in Ashburnham. Elizabeth studied to be a real estate businesswoman. Elizabeth wanted to be a model but could not succeed in it.

She became known after Jhon Cena announced his engagement with her. The announcement of her engagement went viral during the promotion of the movie “12 Rounds” in a casual interview. The couple was spotted exchanging vows on 11th July 2009 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The couple had an unsuccessful marriage that lasted only for three years. As per the reports, it is clear that Jhon started the procedure of divorce in May 2012. Their separation is not straightforward, but the couple states that they were no longer getting along well and had a lot of communication gaps. The couple was trying to resolve their issue, but it could not happen. Rumors also spread that Jhon was found cheating his wife with the co-wrestler Nikki Bella, the primary cause of their separation. The couple had no children.

After the divorce from her husband, Elizabeth loses all the limelight from the media. She discontinued all her social media profiles as well. She made no comments on her relationship with Jhon Cena.

Later, the report says that she flourished as a real estate broker and worked as a manager in her own company. She is settled in Florida and doing well in her personal life as well. The photo of her and her boyfriend, Eli Ayoub, appeared recently on the internet.