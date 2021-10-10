Who Will Play Sourav Ganguly’s Role in His Biopic?

Right after the legendary biopic on Mahendra Singh Dhoni a documentary on the God of cricket, the fans have been demanding a biopic based on the life of their beloved ‘Dada’. Great news for such fans, as Sourav Ganguly has himself confirmed, on his Twitter page, the news of his biopic being made.

Now, it’s a hot topic among the Cricket fans who will be playing the role of Dada in his biopic. In this article, we will be talking about a few actors that may be approached for the role.

Sourav Ganguly, one of the most successful skippers in the history of Indian cricket and the current serving President of BCCI has announced a biopic being made on his life through his Twitter page.

Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished.

Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen 🏏🎥@LuvFilms @luv_ranjan @gargankur @DasSanjay1812 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 9, 2021

In the post, we can see the love and attraction of Sourav towards cricket. As seen in the post, the film will be made under the studio of Luv Films.

Luv Films is an already decorated organization in the field of movie making and has offered us many great films like De de Pyaar de and Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety. Luv films also responded to the post by taking this project as a proud and responsible one.

Who will play Sourav Ganguly in his biopic?

Now the question arises that who will be playing the role of Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. On being asked earlier, Sourav said that the cast of the movie is not decided yet, and hence, the lead is not yet known. But, there are still a few actors that are in conversation among the fans of Sourav Ganguly.

Ranbir Kapoor

Rumors are such that Dada, on being asked for a good actor for his biopic, put Ranbir Kapoor’s name at the top.

There are a few mixed responses for this selection. Some say that Ranbir is not much of a Cricket fan. Some say that Ranbir has already portrayed Sanjay Dutt in his biopic ‘Sanju’ and thus, he won’t go for another biopic.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan might be a great selection for the role. The actor has already shown his acting skills in almost every genre of Bollywood.

We have seen him adapting to different accents in Super 30 and Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara and Sourav, being a Bengali, shall also have some diversity in speaking. Hence, Hrithik may be considered for the role.

Parambrata Chatterjee

Some fans are even in the favour of Bengali actor, Parambrata Chatterjee. The actor might go with the role of being a Bengali just like Dada.

But, if we go by the reports, the producers are willing to go for a pure or good Hindi speaking actor to get more audience.

Some reports are also predicting that Sourav Ganguly is ready to play himself in his biopic if a suitable actor is not found.

Till the cast is not officially announced, we cannot be assured of the actor going to play Dada’s role. These are a few potential actors that the studio may select for the legendary role. If there’s any official announcement regarding the cast, we’ll keep you guys updated.