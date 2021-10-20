Will Aryan Khan Get Bail Today?

In the matter of the illicit substance, a separate Mumbai court will decide on bail applications submitted by Aryan Khan, the young son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Today, (20th October) around 2:45 p.m., the court ruling is anticipated. On the 2nd of October, Aryan Khan was captured shortly following Narcotics Control Bureau operatives invaded a Mumbai cruise liner party in disguise.

On the 3rd of October, seven people, including his buddy Arbaaz Merchant, were imprisoned.

He’s been within Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison since October 8, and he was previously in the NCB’s captivity.

In the courtroom, the anti-drugs agency stated that the Bollywood actor’s son is a frequent drug user, claiming that “this is the land of Mahatma Gandhi, this abuse is affecting young boys.”

The advocates for Aryan Khan emphasized that the NCB uncovered no narcotics on their subject or any sign that he was going to consume prohibited substances.

The NCB, on the other hand, claims that the celebrity’s son’s WhatsApp conversations indicate his ties to an international network and that he frequently procured narcotics.

In reply, senior counsel Amit Desai, who was arguing on behalf of Aryan Khan, argued that the WhatsApp discussions on which the agency relied largely might sometimes look suspicious, considering the language used by today’s youth.

He stated, “Please bear in mind one other reality. Today’s generation has a means of communication, which is English… not the Queen’s English. it’s sometimes what the older generation will call torture. The way they communicate is very different.”

He further added, “Conversions on chats can often be misunderstood. WhatsApp chats are supposed to be private conversations. But I am told there are no messages or conversations on the mobile about the rave party.”

According to reports, the bureau’s high-profile Sector Director Sameer Wankhede has been handling the probe and advising the star’s son.

Aryan Khan allegedly stated that he would “make everyone proud of him,” avoid misconduct and try to help the underprivileged.

So far, 20 persons have been convicted in the investigation, including two Nigerian citizens.

Previous hearing on Aryan’s Bail Application

On the 19th of October, having appeared for the NCB, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh asserted that it was necessary to take a “serious view” of substance abuse by many children and that the concept of innocent till proven guilty doesn’t quite apply under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“The present applicant (Aryan) is not a consumer for the first time. The evidence placed before the court shows that he is a regular consumer of contraband for the last few years.”

Today, a Bombay court will rule on Aryan Khan’s bail application.

