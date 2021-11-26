Will Poulter: Girlfriend, Career! Facts You Should Know About Our ‘Adam Warlock’

William Jack Poulter, popularly known as Will Poulter, is a British actor. He was born on 28th January 1993 in Hammersmith, London. The actor started his journey in acting with his first film “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.” There he appeared, intimating a character named Eustace Scrubb. Poulter gained recognition and was appreciated for his acting in The Chronicles of Naira. Later, the actor was spotted in a comedy film; We are the Miller; he won the BAFTA Rising star award for the mentioned film.

Poulter is a bright child who was born in the house of Caroline and Neil Poulter. His mother worked as a former nurse, and his father was a physician and a professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Imperial College London. He came from a middle-class family with high educational background. He completed his education at Harrodian School. His school life was tough for him because he suffers from dyslexia and coordination disorder.

Poulter decided to go ahead in the field of acting and worked hard to be a successful actor. He tried his luck in acting by giving many interviews for different films, was selected to play the role of Lee Carter in 2007. Viewers appreciated his talent in the movie Son of Rambow, which increased his followers. He was also part of the School of Comedy as a young comic actor. The actor was a crew member in BBC Three pilot The Fades, a supernatural film directed by Dexter Fletcher.

The handsome young man, Will Poulter, was dating Yasmeen Scott. The duo built a long and strong bond which highlights their intensity of love. Poulter and Yasmeen were spotted several times in public places holding each other hands. The couple confirmed their relationship by posting their pictures together. The present relationship status of Poulter and Yasween is not clear as none of the two has posted any pictures together. It is doubtful whether Poulter is dating Yasmeen presently or not.