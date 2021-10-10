World Mental Health Day 2021: Everything You Need To Know

Every year on October 10th, World Mental Health Day is marked to raise the much-needed awareness and spreading awareness on mental health all across the globe. Learn everything there is to know about the history, importance, and themes of the day this year.

People of all ages and vocations face the weight of the new reality in pandemic days, bringing mental wellbeing to the forefront like happened never before.

Health care professionals and other frontline employees, students, those who live alone, and those who already have mental health issues are also impacted.

People who suffer from mental illnesses are more likely to die early. According to the World Health Organization, depression is the most prevalent mental health disorder and one of the major causes of disability, while committing suicide is the second-highest cause of mortality among those aged 15 to 29.

History of World Mental Health

On the suggestion of Deputy Secretary-General Richard Hunter, it was first commemorated on October 10, 1992. The day had no special theme until 1993.

On the advice of then-Secretary-General Eugene Brody, World Mental Health Day was given a subject in 1994.

The theme was “Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World”.

Significance and Theme of World Mental Health Day

The importance of the day grew with every year. Women and Mental Health (1996), Children and Mental Health (1997), Mental Health and Human Rights (1998), and Mental Health and Aging (2001) were some of its early topics (1999).

World Mental Health Day preparations begin months in advance, and in certain countries, the event lasts several days or sometimes even a month.

WHO is entirely supporting the unique day by promoting mental health awareness and creating technical and communication materials.

“Mental health in an unequal world” is the subject of this year’s World Mental Health Day. While the virus outbreak has touched everyone, those with long-term health issues, discrimination, or parenting on their own are the ones who are most affected and require more assistance.

World Mental Health Day is a chance to discuss mental health in general, how to eliminate the stigma associated with it, and the necessity of speaking out when dealing with a mental health problem.

Given the prevalence of mental health issues in our society, the day takes on special importance.

