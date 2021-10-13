World Standards Day, also known as The international Standards Day, is observed every year on the 14th of October.

The day highlights the significance of educating customers, regulatory bodies, and industries about the importance of standardization.

The day honors the efforts of researchers and experts to create elective standards through the International Organization for Standards (ISO), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

World Standards Day 2021: History, Significance, and Theme

The third of October was set aside to celebrate the first assembling of delegates from around 25 countries in the famous city, London in the year 1965.

At the time, they had proposed to establish an international organization for standardization.

ISO was founded the following year in 1947, but the very first World Standards Day was commemorated in the year1970.

The modem we use every day might be manufactured in India, and also the smart mobile phone in China. Both of them could have a Japanese chipset within them.

But have you ever thought as to how they all work brilliantly despite being compiled from all over the world?

It’s all because of frequency standardization.

In today’s world of rapid globalization, we witness exporting and importing from all over the world, and standardization is essential to sustaining that trade.

It aids in the removal of technical hurdles that we may encounter while furthering our objectives.

With the ever-increasing world population, we all are already attempting to deal with issues such as global warming, which must be addressed as soon as possible.

All of these obstacles can be overcome with the help of standardization. Standardized techniques and concepts can assist us in conserving energy while also improving air and water quality.

This has the potential to make our overall surroundings a great place to live. World Standards Day is an important step toward making standardization a requirement.

It pays tribute to the many scientists and experts who helped make that happen.

On the 28th of October, 2021, the United States will commemorate World Standards Day with the concept “Standards for Sustainable Development Goals,” to highlight the significance of standardization in the United Nations’ advancement toward sustainability.

The United Nations has established 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to address social problems such as poverty, enhance people’s overall lives, and preserve the environment. The member nations implemented the objectives in 2015 as part of the 2030 Agenda for sustainability.

This year’s World Standards Day 2021 concept emphasizes the critical role that standardization plays in achieving these objectives.

World Standards Day to you all!

