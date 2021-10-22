WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Results, Telecast in India and More

WWE Crown Jewel 2021, the last event right before the WWE Draft changes take effect for Raw and SmackDown, is likely to impress fans all around the world. In Saudi Arabia, the jumbo event will occur.

With the eagerly awaited in-ring comeback of WWE superstar “The Beast” Brock Lesnar following his challenge to Roman Reigns just at end of SummerSlam 2021, the third iteration of the WWE PPV event has already piqued the curiosity of WWE supporters in India.

Roman Reigns shall defend the Universal Championship title in the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 championship fight, which will include both stars.

A further championship contest will take place at the event, with SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch facing off against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a 3-time threat battle.

Drew McIntyre, the Scottish Fighter, will also try to recover his WWE championship against current champion Big E, who will retain his belt for the very first time at a big PPV event, making for an exciting match.

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley will also compete in a No Hold Barred battle to add to the excitement of the night.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Match Card

WWE Universal Championship Match:

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Brock Lesnar

Triple threat match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship:

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Championship Match:

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

WWE Championship Match:

Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

No Holds Barred Match:

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley

King of the Ring Finals:

Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods

Queen’s Crown Finals:

Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop

Hell in a Cell Match:

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Singles Match:

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

Tag Team Match:

The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

Where To Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Live Stream?

The show will be held in the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, October 21.

The Kick-Off programme will begin at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. GMT / 6 p.m. local time / 8:30 p.m. IST.

An hour later, at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT/ 4 p.m. GMT/ 7 p.m. local time/ 9:30 p.m. IST, the main programme will begin.

Fans in the United States would be able to watch the show on the Peacock Network, while fans everywhere will be able to watch it on the WWE Network.

In India, the show will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu), as well as on Sony LIV.

