Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4 is premiering on this Sunday. The fourth season of Yellowstone was just as entertaining as the first three. Season 4 premiered on Nov. 7, 2021, and it is already been a fascinating watch. The Duttons continue the assailants in the third episode. From an unusual source, John finds a crucial piece of information.

An all-night shootout with pistols brings this episode to a close. The Dutton patriarch, as predicted, prevailed in the gunfight. Checkers, in case you did not know, was one of the key players in the Duttons’ assassination attempt. For Duttons, the thins are becoming more and more fascinating. After new season, we are left wanting more. Season 4 of “Yellowstone” has all the information you need to know.

Yellowstone: The Fourth Season of the Show The date and time of release

Sunday, November 21st, 2021 will see the premiere of Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4 on the Paramount Network. It will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Each episode clocks in at around 40-45 minutes long.

Where can I see the fourth episode of Yellowstone Season 4?

In the United States, Yellowstone is a Paramount Network exclusive. New episodes of Season 4 air every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. As of this day and time, you can catch the fourth episode of “Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4” on the following networks: Paramount, CMT, and POP TV. Live TV applications that give live streams of Paramount Network are required for those who do not have a cable subscription.

Is there anything new to look forward to in the fourth episode of Yellowstone?

The title of the upcoming episode, promises a dramatic reveal as John moves closer to discovering who was behind the devastating attack . The assailants has yet to be discovered by John and Kayce. When Jamie begins work on his new ranch, he is expected to keep in touch with Garrett.

Yellowstone Season 4 has how many episodes?

There are 10 episodes in this season’s Yellowstone. On Nov. 7, 2021, two back-to-back episodes of the new season began. Once a week on Sundays, will be released on the web. If there is no break between seasons, the finale will air on January 2, 2022.