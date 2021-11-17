Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4: Latest Release Date & What to Expect?

“Yellowstone” is back in the saddle for another season, more than a year after the spectacular season 3 conclusion. Here’s all you really need to understand about the highly anticipated return of the network’s biggest popular show.

On November 7, 2021, “Yellowstone” will return with a two-hour season 4 premiere, which will be streamed exclusively on the Paramount Network. While the “Yellowstone” series is expanding with various rotational that will be accessible on Paramount+, the flagship system will continue to air first-run episodes of the upcoming season on its usual broadband station for the time being.

What is Yellowstone?

“Yellowstone,” tells the narrative of the Dutton family, who possess the largest ranch in the United States, and the tensions that occur as several factions fight to wrest control of their property. At the end of the third season, those disagreements boiled over and became bloody: John Dutton, the family patriarch, was shot in the street by unknown assailants; his daughter, Beth, was destroyed by fire in her workplace; and his oldest child, Kayce, was attacked by shooters in his office. The very first two episodes of Season 4 are meant to set the stage for one of the spin-offs, “1883,” a prequel that depicts how a previous generation of the Dutton family traveled across the West and established in Montana.

Yellowstone Season 4

This series’ co-creator and showrunner are Taylor Sheridan, who has written films such as “Hell or High Water,” “Sicario,” “Wind River,” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” He filmed each episode of the very first season, but he’s been so preoccupied with scriptwriting a movie and attempting to turn this program into a worldwide empire that he’s let filmmakers like John Dahl, Stephen Kay, Christina Voros, and Guy Ferland take his place. Sheridan has penned or co-penned every episode of the program to date. There’s no indication yet on who will take over as filmmaker for the fourth season.

Yellowstone Season 4 Cast

Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Will Patton, Gil Birmingham, Karen Pittman, Wendy Moniz-Grillo, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Josh Holloway, Hassie Harrison, Eden Brolin, Ian Bohen, Jen Landon, Ryan Bingham, and Mo Brings Plenty are among the cast members.

EPISODE 4 PREVIEW

On Sunday, November 21st, at 8 p.m. ET, Paramount Network will air Episode 4 of Yellowstone Season 4. The episode, titled Winning or Losing, promises a lot for the Duttons as John gets closer to figuring out who ordered the hit on him and his family. The title of the episode doesn’t seem good for someone, but whether it’s the Duttons or one of their competitors remains to be seen.

Because no summary for the episode has been given ahead of time, the happenings of the next chapter will remain a mystery until it airs on Sunday.