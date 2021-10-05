YOU Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer & Latest Updates

The stage is all set with excitement and pleasure for the new season of the series YOU on Netflix. The first two seasons have already managed to make a special place in the viewer’s playlist through their exceptional storytelling, direction, and acting.

We will soon be having the third season on the screens of our laptops, but before that, let’s discuss everything we know so far about the series and its upcoming season.

Where the Story was Left in Season 2?

The third season of the American psychological thriller series, YOU is all set to be released. Before, diving into the complexities of the upcoming season, let us first recall where the story was left in the climax of season 2.

In the climax of season 2, the main lead of the show Joe feels guilty about his past mistakes and begins to repent. He, then, traps himself inside a glass cage to repent of his deeds. The matter would have been settled like this only if Love had not interfered.

Love is also no less in psychology amenities. To save her relationship with Joe, she kills Joe’s ex and neighbor and frames her brother, Forty in a police case.

She also reveals her pregnancy to Joe and they both tend to start a new life which will be the main plot of season 3.

YOU Season 3 Release Date

Now, we will be discussing everything we know about season 3, which includes its cast, release date, and plot.

All the 10 episodes of season 3 of YOU are going to be released on the 15th of October, 2021 on Netflix. A special release date announcement teaser was released on the YouTube channel of Netflix to inform us about the same.

YOU Season 3 Cast

In this season, the creators of the series Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble are returning as co-executive producers, whereas Gamble is also the showrunner.

Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, and Saffron Burrows are returning for their respective roles in season 3. The new cast members include Shalita Grant, Dylan Arnold, Tati Gabrielle, and Travis Van Winkle.

These are the actors which are nearly confirmed and are playing many significant roles in season 3.

The Plot and Trailer of You season 3

The trailer of season 3 has already been released on YouTube. And looking at the trailer, we may have some certainties about the plot of this season.

Joe and Love are trying their best to lead a happy and simple life with their newborn baby in a new place, where they have no shadows of their past over them. But, this might not go longer, as we see both, Joe and Love, surrendering to their psychological conditions and attacking someone, which surely tells us that the season won’t be a peaceful one just like the previous ones.

We also see them consulting a couple of therapists, which indicates that they are willing to have a normal life despite all they have gone through.

But, the trailer concludes with both of them burying a dead body, while their baby is made to face the other side. This gives the season a dark note which is an area of interest of this series’ audience.

This is, by far, everything we know about season 3 of the psychological series YOU. All its 10 episodes will be released on Netflix on the 15th of October, 2021 and the fans can’t contain their excitement. So, let’s see what this season brings with itself.