You Season 4: What Are The Updates On Netflix? Renewal? Release Date?

The TV adaptation of Caroline Kepnes’s books was highly praised by Stephen King, who said he had never read anything like it. Those familiar with the book guess why the “king of horrors” could not pass by this thriller. The thing is that many pages are devoted to King’s bestseller because it is his new book that the protagonist sells.

According to showrunner Sarah Gamble, the show has prepared a lot of terrible life situations for the main characters. In the third part of the show, fans were in for a surprise since there was a high probability that the writers would act without the help of Caroline Kepnes. However, many viewers remember the writer’s statement about the third book, “You Love Me.” Considering that the author promised to please fans in April 2021, it can be assumed that the creators of the thriller will certainly resort to new material. Perhaps by announcing to the audience when you will be released season 4, they have already got down to business.

You Season 4: Release Date?

Streaming service Netflix announced the release date of You Season 4 even before the premiere of the third chapter. Season 4 episodes will air on November 4, 2022. Recall that on November 13, 2021, company representatives announced the further renewal of the thriller. Considering that the project has taken fifth place in the ranking of the ten best works of the platform, the writer’s decision is justified.

You Season 4: What Is The Plot?

The intense psychological thriller by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Gamble is based on the works of Caroline Kepnes. The first part of the show is an adaptation of the author’s bestseller of the same name, the second chapter of the series is based on the author’s new book “Hidden Bodies.” The show was initially aired by Lifetime, but later, Netflix got involved. Today, you don’t have to worry about the release date of You Season 4 since the long-awaited announcement has already been made.

Bookstore manager Joe Goldberg dreams of finding love. One day he meets an aspiring writer Ginevra. The guy starts to make his dream come true. He begins to actively follow the girl, simultaneously removing any obstacles in his path.

The action of the second part of the thriller takes the audience to Los Angeles. After moving to a new residence, Joe takes on the name Will. Soon, an attractive girl, Love Queen, who dreams of becoming a chef, is on his way. She grows closer to Joe, who is almost ready to repeat past mistakes for the sake of great love.

Asked by fans if there will be a season 4 show, show creator Sarah Gamble consoled an excited audience. She not only confirmed the planned fourth chapter but also hinted at possible further development.