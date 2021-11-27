Young Royals Season 2: When & What To Expect?

The fans of the Netflix show ‘Young Royals, who are looking forward to digging more into the lives of Wilhelm & Simon, can be grateful because Netflix has officially renewed the show for a second season.

The Swedish teen drama has marked itself as one of the most binge-worthy shows on the streaming platform. The six-episode series revolving around Prince Wilhelm of Sweden and his saga of finding balance in his life had a great debut on Netflix. The characters, the storyline, and the sensitive topics of adolescence were the essences of the show. Here’s everything you need to know about the second season of ‘Young Royals.’

Young Royals Season 2: Is There A Release Date?

On July 1, 2021, the premiere of the series took place, but information has already appeared about the release date of Young Royals Season 2. The episodes of the second season are expected to release sometime in August 2022. Many viewers highly acclaimed Netflix’s teenage drama.

Young Royals Season 2: What Is Known About The Plot?

Royda Seckerzes and Erika Kalmeyer directed the show. Both managed to distinguish themselves with high-profile projects even before the presented work. Seckerzes was nominated for the Golden Beetle award for the film For a Dream, and viewers remember Kalmeyer from the TV series Valkyries. It is worth mentioning that the show, with a plot belonging to the LGBT community, was received by critics with a bang.

The events take place in a fictional boarding school where privileged heirs study. Prince William gets here after a scuffle in a nightclub. His elder brother Eric, the direct heir to the throne. While cousin Augustus studies at an elite institution. All the young people in the school are at the top of society. Only Simon, along with his sister Sarah, represents the humble working class. They do not live in a boarding school like others but come to classes every day.

Soon, Wilhelm has a fan, a girl interested in the loud title of “newcomer.” However, the young man himself pays attention to Simon.

As we remember, in the show’s finale episode, the prince finds himself in a difficult situation. One can only guess what will happen next. It’s good that viewers already know when Young Royals Season 2 will be released.