Zac Brown Tests Positive for COVID-19: Comeback Tour is Canceled

“I am deeply disappointed this has happened,” Brown wrote. We understand, man. We completely understand.

Since the band’s lead has tested positive for COVID-19, the Zac Brown Band has canceled a few upcoming performances on “The Comeback Tour.”

Zac Brown took to Instagram on the 28th of September to share that “despite taking precautions” he has tested positive for the virus.

“I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first,” the pop star wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

He stated that the tour would resume after he has finished his obligatory quarantine and is able to engage with his bandmates and staff once more.

“I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay at home because their work is essential. I believe we can all overcome this together,” Brown continued.

“As soon as we can, we’ll see you back out on the road again. Nothing’s better than the comeback.”

Clarkston, Michigan, Sept. 30; Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Oct. 1; Syracuse, New York, Oct. 2; and Saratoga Springs, New York, Oct. 3 have all been canceled. Refunds will be given at the point of purchase.

Zac Brown Band: Backstory

With bassist John Hopkins and fiddler Jimmy De Martini, Zac Brown founded Zac Brown Band in 2002. They even launched their own label, Home Grown, a year later. In the year 2004, they released “Far From Einstyne,” an independent album.

Jimmy De Martini, a violin/fiddle player and harmony vocalist, was added to the Zac Brown Band’s lineup. In 2005, a second independent album titled “Home Grown” was released.

With the arrival of John Driskell Hopkins on bass, the band expanded once again. Coy Bowles, a Brown University associate, departed his band to join the Zac Brown Band full-time, while Chris Fryar joined the band as drummer.

The band was signed to Live Nation Artist Records in 2008, however, when the label went out of business, Atlantic Records took over distribution of the band’s song “Chicken Fried.” The album “The Foundation” gave them their big break later that year.

The album was certified two times platinum in the United States, in addition to reaching number two on the Billboard Hot Country list. This is how the band came to be. They eventually won numerous awards and received the recognition they deserved.

