Friday, October 29, 2021
HomeEntertainmentZayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: The Real Reason Behind Their Breakup?
EntertainmentNews

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: The Real Reason Behind Their Breakup?

By Admin
0
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Zayn Malik (L) and Gigi Hadid attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Fans even believed in a wedding between the two, but now Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik go separate ways. But what happened?

Why Did Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split Up?

According to several sources, the rumors should be true: Model Gigi Hadid and musician Zayn Malik have split up. Yet again. Even though they have a daughter together, a little over a year ago, Gigi and Zayn became parents for the first time, and little Khai saw the light of day. The fanbase was so excited about the baby news. 

Everyone thought that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik would now stay together and were welded even closer together by their daughter. Now everything has turned out differently. The reason for their separation is said to have been a rather violent family quarrel. Allegedly, Zayn is said to have been violent against Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. 

Will There Be A Complaint Now?

A friend in the Hadid family commented and confirmed: “The two have separated, but they are still good parents for their daughter.” In the escalated family dispute, Zayn is said to have beaten Yolanda. However, Zayn Malik denies these allegations. 

Who’s lying here? What exactly happened that evening is not yet known. Yolanda Hadid is said to be considering filing a complaint against the former One Direction member. Gigi Hadid has not yet commented publicly on this incident. Your spokesperson is currently asking for privacy as long as this is clarified.

Zayn Celebrated His Birthday With Gigi Hadid

At the weekend, the young model Gigi Hadid turned 25. Of course, she couldn’t throw a massive party with all of her friends due to the Corona crisis. However, like sister Bella Hadid and Mama Yolanda, her family tried to make the big day as lovely as possible for her, which they succeeded. As the latest Insta posts from Gigi Hadid reveal, her friend and One Direction star Zayn Malik was by her side, and so she wrote in the caption: “I had the best 25th birthday thanks to my quarantine family who Made the day so special and thanks to the love I felt from all over the world.”

 

Previous articleTiger King Season 2: Confirmed Release Date Out By Netflix
Next articleThe Witcher Season 2: Official Trailer Is Here! 
Admin
Hi, I am Seo expert, an MCU geek, a Star Wars fan, With more than 5 years of experience in the field of entertainment journalism and 28 years of experience in being a movie and TV show geek, I contribute to cuopm.com as its Cheif-Editor. My work here is to provide you with the craftily selected pieces of news from the Entertainment industry so that Pamdemocrat can be your ideal spot for all the latest Hollywood buzz and gossips. Ping me on my email ID below and let's discuss the latest theories and your favorite moments from my favorite TV shows and movies.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

A Daily Dose of Coupm will keep you updated with the World around you. At Coupm you will get all the Latest Updates and News from Around the World.

Cuopm News 2021