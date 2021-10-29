Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: The Real Reason Behind Their Breakup?

Fans even believed in a wedding between the two, but now Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik go separate ways. But what happened?

Why Did Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split Up?

According to several sources, the rumors should be true: Model Gigi Hadid and musician Zayn Malik have split up. Yet again. Even though they have a daughter together, a little over a year ago, Gigi and Zayn became parents for the first time, and little Khai saw the light of day. The fanbase was so excited about the baby news.

Everyone thought that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik would now stay together and were welded even closer together by their daughter. Now everything has turned out differently. The reason for their separation is said to have been a rather violent family quarrel. Allegedly, Zayn is said to have been violent against Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Will There Be A Complaint Now?

A friend in the Hadid family commented and confirmed: “The two have separated, but they are still good parents for their daughter.” In the escalated family dispute, Zayn is said to have beaten Yolanda. However, Zayn Malik denies these allegations.

Who’s lying here? What exactly happened that evening is not yet known. Yolanda Hadid is said to be considering filing a complaint against the former One Direction member. Gigi Hadid has not yet commented publicly on this incident. Your spokesperson is currently asking for privacy as long as this is clarified.

Zayn Celebrated His Birthday With Gigi Hadid

