Zayn Malik: Did He Hit Yolanda Hadid?

Zayn Malik ended up in the center of gossip due to a furious quarrel with the mother of his partner, Yolanda Hadid. Between public accusations and statements via social media, the singer and the woman said they were right.

It all started when Zayn Malik posted a cryptic tweet that shocked fans out of the blue. The English singer alluded to an argument he had with Gigi Hadid’s family member in the tweet.

Fans have not even had time to realize what the singer said, that everything has taken a nasty turn. Rumors began to circulate that Zayn Malik attacked Yolanda Hadid, mother of Gigi.

Yolanda Hadid’s Accusations Against Zayn Malik

As reported by TMZ, some sources stated that, following an argument, Zayn Malik physically assaulted Yolanda Hadid last week. The sources did not reveal details about the cause that would have triggered the clash and the alleged reaction of the singer. However, it appears that Yolanda is firm in her position. Indeed, the same sources would have declared that the woman is also ready to report her daughter’s partner.

It is fair to think, therefore, that Zayn’s tweet was aimed at her mother-in-law. The singer insinuated that Yolanda preferred to broadcast the news to the newspapers rather than wash the dirty clothes in the family. Additionally, Zayn decided to contact TMZ directly to deny the news.

“I categorically deny having hit Yolanda Hadid. Also, for my daughter’s sake, I prefer not to give any further details. I hope Yolanda retracts her false accusations and decides to resolve the family’s problems in private.”

Within a few hours, the news of the quarrel between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid spread like wildfire. Millions of speculations immediately sprung up on the internet about the reason for the fight, and people have, of course, started choosing who to believe or not. But what does Gigi Hadid think of this family dispute between her daughter’s father and her mother?