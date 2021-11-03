Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas: What Are The Major Updates

The NBC Musical series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” returns with the Roku Channel’s movie streaming service. Now the first trailer for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” has been released, revealing the film’s release date.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas: Is There A Release Date?

The film will be released on time for Christmas 2021. It will be available on the Roku Channel from December 1st.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas: What Is The Plot?

The film will break up Season 2’s cliffhanger. Zoey and Max are back together, but Max now also has Zoey’s ability to hear thoughts.

“I think it’s great that we can do holiday-specific numbers because we’ve never done anything like this before. But especially for the fans, there were a lot of questions about what was going to happen to Max and Zoey, so I think it’s great that we can continue and answer this story. And the people who longed for a relationship between Max and Zoey can look forward to it in the film.” Said the series creator Austin Winsberg shedding light on the new season.

The film will feature a mix of Christmas carols and songs by famous musicians, including Taylor Swift.

In “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”, Zoey has to celebrate Christmas without her father for the first time. He always tried to make the holidays special for the family. Now the family has to do it without him.

It also shows how Max deals with his new skills and how this affects the relationship between him and Zoey.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas: Is A Trailer Out?

The first trailer for the film has already been released. He shows Zoey’s best friend Mo (Alex Newell) singing “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” in the middle of the mall.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas: What Is The Cast?

The entire cast, including the leading actors Jane Levy and Skylar Astin, will return for the film, as reported by US magazine TVLine.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas: Production Updates

The film deal resulted from the efforts of the Lionsgate TV studio to save the series. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” creator Winsberg had even started a social media campaign under the hashtag #saveZoeysPlaylist.

I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else. But the more fan support we can throw behind it – the better. Please tweet #saveZoeysplaylist. Let’s get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong. Also open to any other suggestions to prove the love. — Austin Winsberg (@austinwinsberg) June 9, 2021

The series makers opted for a Christmas movie because they never had the opportunity to do a holiday episode on the series, Winsberg told Entertainment Weekly. In addition, the film can also work for all those who have not seen the series.

According to Deadline, if the film is successful, the series could get another season.