Zydus Cadila Vaccine Registration, Efficacy, Price, Dose Gap And Side Effects

We all know how this pandemic has adversely affected all our lives. It has been nearly two years since the outbreak and still, things are not back to normal. Everyone is doing their best to fight the virus. In this regard, the most significant step that can be taken is getting ourselves vaccinated.

We have vaccines like Covaxin, Covishield, and Sputnik in the market available for everyone. Recently, a pharmaceutical company in Ahmedabad has introduced a DNA-based vaccine named as ZyCov-D vaccine. In this article, we will be discussing the price, dosage, and many other aspects of this vaccine only.

Zydus Cadila Vaccine 2021

As of Wikipedia, ZyCov-D is a DNA plasmid-based Covid-19 vaccine developed by Indian pharmaceutical company Cadila Healthcare, with support from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council.

Production technique behind the vaccine

Vaccines can either be prepared from DNA or RNA. The vaccines which are currently in practice and are being injected into thousands of people free of cost are RNA ones. These RNA vaccines show a quicker response with the immune system making it more stable.

But DNA vaccine has benefits of its own. They are easier to produce, which is needed the most currently. And their finished product is more stable than the RNA vaccines.

Targeted people

The other vaccines being provided by the government, for free and by private firms, for a charge are for people above 18 years only. But the ZyCov-D is India’s first vaccine for children above 12 years of age as well.

Supply of the vaccine

A senior official from Cadila Healthcare has claimed that four batches of the new DNA vaccine have already been shipped for commercial use. These four batches contain almost 15,000 doses of vaccine. The company presents the idea of supplying 10 million doses till December 2021.

Zydus Cadila Vaccine Registration

Once, the healthcare firm makes a deal regarding the vaccine supply, the same shall be available for the common people. And it can be booked just like the other vaccines.

The steps for the registration include:

Go to the ‘Cowin Portal‘ on the web.

Select ‘Register/Sign in.

Enter your contact no. and the generated OTP.

Now enter your PIN-code and select the vaccine and dose.

After that, you will see a list of vaccination centers with the available slots near your locality, choose the center with empty slots and book your slot.

Download the appointment slip to show at the vaccination center at your chosen time slot.

Dosage

The vaccine is a three-dose vaccine. There will be a gap of 28 and 56 days after the first dose.

Efficacy

The vaccine has an efficacy of 66% against common Covid infection and 100% against severe Covid infection, as claimed by the company.

Price

The Covishield and Covaxin cost nearly Rs. 157 and Rs. 225 for the government. As ZyCov-D is a three-dose vaccine and implements a needle-free vaccination, hence a price change is expected. The price is expected to be Rs. 250.

Side-effects of the vaccine

Just like other vaccines, ZyCov-D also has no major side effects, just mild fever, and headache that occur for a short period after the vaccination. All the necessary information regarding the vaccine is announced by the company on its Twitter page.

These all are the updates regarding the new Covid Vaccine ZyCov-D. If the government comes into an agreement with healthcare, then we may expect the vaccination to begin from November 2021.

